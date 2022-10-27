Feria de Sant Carles brings in a ton of squid to celebrate

The Feria de Sant Carles de Peralta will be the scene this Saturday of the 6th Fira Gastronòmica del Calamar, organized jointly by the Festival Committee, AAVV La Unión, the Confraria de Pescadors d’Ibiza and the Santa Eulària of City Council, with the support of the Consell de Ibiza.

From 11am, in the surroundings of the church, the contest will again be held for both professional chefs and amateurs to participate offering traditional tastes to innovative tapas with this typical product of Ibizan gastronomy as the main ingredient.

Currently there are already about twenty pre-registered groups to participate in the Fira des Calamar although the deadline for registration ends tomorrow, Friday 28th. To sign up you only need to call or send a whatsapp to 697 566 595.

The Confraria de Pescadors is already making the catches to offer participants about a ton of squid with which it is estimated that they offer up to 8,000 servings. Each ration can be purchased at affordable prices after conversion of euros ‘carlinos’ (official currency of the festival) which will cover the cost of materials.

Feria de Sant Carles: Between one and three tapas

To participate, groups must prepare between one and three different tapas, each of which must be presented to the public with a minimum of 50 servings starting at 1pm. The ‘colles’ will participate in the category of amateur or professional and will be eligible to receive an exclusive ceramic figure made by Frigoles for the event.

The Fira des Calamar will also have a play area and children’s workshops, as well as musical performances. There will also be 5,000 parking spaces throughout the center of Sant Carles to facilitate visitors.

The Feria de Sant Carles will not end after lunch as it continues with a major concert. From 9pm you can enjoy the Fiesta Superochentera, a concert of more than two and a half hours with music from the 80s and 90s. There will be performances by Tennessee, Javier Andreu (La Frontera), Bernardo (The Refrescos) and La Banda del Capitán Inhumano, accompanied by the pop band La Poptelera.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.