According to the Aemet forecasts, this weekend in Ibiza and Formentera the weather will be looking decidedly like summer.

The rain will disappear from the meteorological map and temperatures will start to rise, so that we can enjoy the beach and the good weather.

On Friday the thermometer will reach 23-24 degrees and with only a few cloudy intervals from 18h. On Saturday temperatures will remain similar to the previous day, with cloudy patches.

On Sunday the forecast is set for a splendid day, with 26 degrees.