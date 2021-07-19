The hotel La Noria de Ibiza, located in Platja d’en Bossa, is the bridging establishment where tourists who test positive for covid during their stay on the island must stay. It is currently at almost full capacity and several guests are complaining about their stay.

The case of a Scottish hairdresser has been reported by several British newspapers. K.M. has told her experience in the bridge hotel on her social networks and since then many journalists have taken an interested in her story.

The 28-year-old has been staying at La Noria for a few days. She explains that she came to Ibiza to spend five days and when she went to take the mandatory covid test to return to her country she tested positive, so she has had to be isolated. She came to the island before the Balearic Islands were placed on Britain’s amber list, so when she returns she will have to spend another ten days in quarantine.

A “concentration camp”

K.M. explains to the British press that although the hotel covers basic needs, “the food is awful”. She says that many of the tourists staying there have created a WhatsApp group to communicate with each other, encourage each other… and that they have renamed the establishment “Ibiza’s concentration camp“. “It’s hell for me and I’m desperate to go home,” she adds.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.