Storm discharges more than 2,200 lightning strikes in the Balearic Islands, mostly in the channel between Ibiza and Mallorca

More than 2,200 lightning strikes have fallen early this morning in a storm on the Balearic Islands, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). Most of the lightning has fallen in the channel between Ibiza and Mallorca.

The Pitiusas are on orange alert from Wednesday at 9pm for heavy rains that could discharge up to 50 liters per square meter. The alert will remain active until 5:59am Thursday. The Aemet also maintains active yellow risk for storms on Ibiza and Formentera.

Durant la matinada han caigut més de 2200 llamps a #IllesBalears, la majoria al canal entre #Eivissa i #Mallorca. https://t.co/IBduNkyeu6 pic.twitter.com/b9gfzlggAx – AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 22, 2022

The weather forecast for this Thursday is heavy rain until the afternoon and wind from the northeast. The maximum temperature for today will be 26 degrees, well below the values recorded this week in which has not fallen below 30 degrees.

The passage of an area of low pressure (DANA) is responsible for this change of weather, which coincides with the arrival of autumn tomorrow.

From the weekend the Pitiusas will be affected by a relatively active cold front, reports Aemet. In addition to precipitations, with some predicted to be intense, there will be wind from the north with strong gusts, that will give place to the entrance of cold air and, consequently, to a marked decrease of the temperatures.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.