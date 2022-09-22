21.4 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, October 1, 2022
type here...

Storm discharges more than 2,200 lightning strikes in the Balearic Islands, mostly in the channel between Ibiza and Mallorca

After the storms the Pitiusas are on orange alert for heavy rainfall

V.C.
Updated:
Storm discharges more than 2,200 lightning strikes in the Balearic Islands, mostly in the channel between Ibiza and Mallorca
After the storms the Pitiusas are on orange alert for heavy rainfall

More than 2,200 lightning strikes have fallen early this morning in a storm on the Balearic Islands, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). Most of the lightning has fallen in the channel between Ibiza and Mallorca.

More storms and heavy rain predicted

The Pitiusas are on orange alert from Wednesday at 9pm for heavy rains that could discharge up to 50 liters per square meter. The alert will remain active until 5:59am Thursday. The Aemet also maintains active yellow risk for storms on Ibiza and Formentera.

The weather forecast for this Thursday is heavy rain until the afternoon and wind from the northeast. The maximum temperature for today will be 26 degrees, well below the values recorded this week in which has not fallen below 30 degrees.

The passage of an area of low pressure (DANA) is responsible for this change of weather, which coincides with the arrival of autumn tomorrow.

From the weekend the Pitiusas will be affected by a relatively active cold front, reports Aemet. In addition to precipitations, with some predicted to be intense, there will be wind from the north with strong gusts, that will give place to the entrance of cold air and, consequently, to a marked decrease of the temperatures.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte