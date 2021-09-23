25 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, September 25, 2021
Sant Josep transfers ruined state of the Don Pepe buildings to Cadastre

The Council justifies this as a tax reduction, but the owners say they will appeal because the judge has not yet ruled

e-r-redaccion
Updated:
Façade of one of the two blocks of the Don Pepe flats, in es Codolar. SERGIO G. CAÑIZARES.

Sant Josep Town Council has informed Cadastre of the “ruined” state of block A of the Don Pepe flats, in the area of es Codolar, in order to reduce the property valuations and thus reduce the cost of fees and taxes (waste IBI etc.), according to a municipal spokesperson, who noted that this is one of the residents’ “demands”.

However, the spokesperson for the Don Pepe flats owners’ association, Silvia Hernandez, says that the Council cannot register the ruined state of the building with Cadastre because “in this situation it can’t be considered until a judge rules. Now we are in the administrative phase and if, when this is finished, there is no result, we will go to court and it will be a judge who determines whether or not the building is in ruin,” says Hernandez, who announced that the corresponding appeal will be lodged with Cadastre. Over the last month, residents have been receiving notifications from Cadastre with the new property valuations.

The Council maintains that the reduction in property valuations is “a benefit” for the owners (by reducing the tax burden) and points out that this registration is “reversible” in the event that it is finally determined, either by administrative or judicial means, that the building is not in ruins.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

