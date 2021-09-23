Sant Josep transfers ruined state of the Don Pepe buildings to Cadastre

However, the spokesperson for the Don Pepe flats owners’ association, Silvia Hernandez, says that the Council cannot register the ruined state of the building with Cadastre because “in this situation it can’t be considered until a judge rules. Now we are in the administrative phase and if, when this is finished, there is no result, we will go to court and it will be a judge who determines whether or not the building is in ruin,” says Hernandez, who announced that the corresponding appeal will be lodged with Cadastre. Over the last month, residents have been receiving notifications from Cadastre with the new property valuations.

The Council maintains that the reduction in property valuations is “a benefit” for the owners (by reducing the tax burden) and points out that this registration is “reversible” in the event that it is finally determined, either by administrative or judicial means, that the building is not in ruins.

