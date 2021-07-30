Sant Josep asks Consell de Ibiza to get involved in resolving the crisis of Don Pepe

The Sant Josep City Council yesterday called on the Consell of Ibiza to get involved “actively and proactively” in the search for solutions for the residents of the Don Pepe flats, who will have to vacate their homes due to the risk of the building collapsing. The Consistory made this request through a motion presented by the local executive, PSOE and Unides Podem, which was approved with the support of Ara Eivissa, Proposta per Eivissa and Vox, the abstention of Ciudadanos and the votes against the PP.

Through this proposal, Sant Josep City Council urged the Councell, among other things, to tranfer a plot of land to Ibavi in the municipality to build subsidized housing, in order to provide a way out for the people affected by the eviction, which the municipal administration decreed due to the structural pathologies detected in this building located in es Codolar and which were highlighted by the municipal technical reports. It was also requested that the conselleria insular de Bienestar Socialallocate a budget line to provide economic support and the necessary aid to people who are in a situation of special vulnerability, in coordination with the municipal social services of Sant Josep.

The Consistory of sa Talaia also called on the Consell de Sant Josep to help with the costs of temporary accommodation for those affected. The mayor of Sant Josep and head of town planning, Ángel Luis Guerrero, explained that “now the Town Hall will pay up to two months’ rent in tourist flats as an emergency measure” and asked the island’s highest institution to provide financial aid “at least to cover two more months’ rent while the various administrative and legal proceedings are being resolved”.

Plenary of Sant Josep, yesterday.Sant Josep Town Hall

