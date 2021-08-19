Public transport users: “On the buses it’s as if covid doesn’t exist”

“Contradictory” is the adjective used by all the bus users in reference to the frequency with which the buses leave. Early in the morning, at rush hour when people go to work and many use public transport, the buses on the Sant Antoni line leave every half hour. However, from 10.15am onwards, once the majority of users have already gone to work, buses leave every 15 minutes. This situation then repeats itself during late afternoon and evening.

Bus timetable notices at a bus stop on line 3.

This means that from practically the first stop the buses are full to the point of forcing the passengers to stand without observing minimum social distancing. In this way, going by bus means risking covid infection due to the sheer number of people crowded together and the fact that many users do not wear masks or wear them incorrectly, especially in the bus queues.

Cetis bus station. | D.T.

Contradictory

“It should be the other way round. At rush hour have a frequency of 15 minutes, and as time goes by, buses should leave every 30 minutes“, say Enrique and María, a couple of tourists who arrived in Ibiza a few days ago from Valencia. “For example in our city, the buses are not full because they leave every 5 or 10 minutes to all parts of the city. This is why it seems a little inconsistent, and even more so on an island with so much demand,” they add.

“We have been in Ibiza for two days, we have come from Pamplona, and we actually caught the bus the other day to go to Platja d’en Bossa and we were amazed because we had to wait a long time for it to come, just like today we have been here for ten minutes dying of the heat “, said two users waiting for the bus to Santa Eulària at Cetis bus station. “In addition, many people don’t wear their masks or wear them incorrectly without covering their nose and mouth,” they added.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.