The ‘new normal’ still does not allow rhythm of maritime traffic in Ibiza and Formentera to recover

The lifting of many of the restrictions imposed by the central and regional governments to control the pandemic that began in mid-March last year has not yet led to a recovery in most of Pitius’ economic sectors. And transport is no exception. Both at the airport and in the two ports of general interest, Ibiza and La Savina, activity is gradually recovering.

In the case of passenger transport by sea, the line between the Pitiusas, one of the busiest in Spain and Europe, has lost no less than 170,093 travelers in the first four months of this year compared to the same period in 2019, the last year of the old pre-pandemic normality.

According to the statistics published periodically by the Balearic Port Authority (APB) on its website (portsdebalears.com), the shipping companies that operate on this line, vital above all for residents of Formentera, accumulated a total of 140,342 passengers in the first four months of this year, a much lower figure than that of the same period two years ago, when 310,435 were registered.

EVOLUTION A slow recovery after the restrictions Maritime traffic plummeted during the state of alarm issued in mid-March last year. Now, the recovery will begin to be felt especially in the statistics for May and June. And the rest of the summer, if covid allows it …

This 54% drop in traffic on this line in the first four months has been mitigated this year compared to 2020, at the height of the pandemic, because the figures are still very low. Thus, from January to April of last year, the APB accounts show 143,925 passengers, compared to 140,342 in the same period this year, which implies a decrease of 2.5% (3,583 fewer passengers).

With the data for May, but above all those for June, months of much greater maritime activity due to tourism, the difference with the 2019 figures will be reduced and will increase with respect to the from last year. In the meantime, a slight recovery is being felt.

