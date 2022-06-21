Messi has arrived on vacation on Ibiza

Lionel Messi has taken a well-deserved break from his sporting obligations and is currently spending some time on Ibiza with his wife Antonela Rocuzzo and their children sailing in the waters of Ibiza aboard an impressive boat. They are also accompanied by the couple Cesc Fábregas and Daniella Semaan with whom they often share time with.
It has been Antonela who has uploaded images of their vacation to her social networks, and in one of them you can see the couple in the beach bar of s’Illot des Renclí, owned by the mayor of Sant Joan, Toni Marí ‘Carraca’.
Messi resting up
Messi has already had a few days of rest, which he has divided in his native Argentina and in Barcelona, at the wedding of his teammate Jordi Alba.