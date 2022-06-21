26.4 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
type here...

Messi has arrived on vacation on Ibiza

Messi and his family spend another summer resting on the island.

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Messi has arrived on vacation on Ibiza
Messi and his family spend another summer resting on the island.

Lionel Messi has taken a well-deserved break from his sporting obligations and is currently spending some time on Ibiza with his wife Antonela Rocuzzo and their children sailing in the waters of Ibiza aboard an impressive boat. They are also accompanied by the couple Cesc Fábregas and Daniella Semaan with whom they often share time with.

It has been Antonela who has uploaded images of their vacation to her social networks, and in one of them you can see the couple in the beach bar of s’Illot des Renclí, owned by the mayor of Sant Joan, Toni Marí ‘Carraca’.

Messi resting up

Messi has already had a few days of rest, which he has divided in his native Argentina and in Barcelona, at the wedding of his teammate Jordi Alba.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte