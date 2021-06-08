19.7 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Ibiza’s marinas expect almost full occupation during July and August

The sector on the island forecasts a "quite good" summer as it is waiting for the activation of reservations for yachts over 40 meters, which are currently at a standstill

Vicente
Updated:
Ibiza's marinas expect almost full occupation during July and August
Dozens of recreational boats moored on the docks of the Nueva Botafoc marina in Ibiza.

If nothing serious happens like the appearance of a wild new strain of the Coronavirus (the entire tourism sector has its fingers crossed), the marinas of Ibiza expect this season to be “quite good”. Still far from those of 2018 and 2019 but certainly “much better” than the last season, which was limited to a month and a half after the closure of the main tourism markets to the island. The island’s marinas currently maintain, in the middle season, an occupancy rate of the available moorings ranging between 75% and 90% . They hope that in July, and above all in August, there will be no free berths at their facilities, even those reserved for the largest vessels. All have decided to maintain prices.

In fact, from Marina Ibiza its director, Daniel Marí, explains that large yachts are the only uncertainty this summer. And he associates the delay in the arrival of these reservations to the fact that there is still no offer this year of nightlife in Ibiza nightlife. “Until it is known what is happening with the discos, it is possible that a large part of these clients who are looking for parties will decide not to come,” he points out.

In addition, the owners of these large ships are now opting for destinations such as Greece, Turkey and Croatia . «It is not because of an economic issue but rather due to trends, because of fashion. And because those countries have been able to sell the destination better than we have and have provided more facilities, ”says Daniel Marí.

In Marina Ibiza, a company of the Alonso Marí Group that also manages the moorings of the north dock (in front of the entrance of the Marina de Vila and parallel to the Martillo) under the commercial name of Marina Port Ibiza, an average occupancy of 70% was registered for boats up to 25 and 30 meters in length, but they expect to hang the sign of no moorings in July and August. The months of September and October are expected to look similar to now, if there is no ‘covid news’.

The occupation of boats of more than 40 meters in Marina Ibiza, and in the rest of the ports, is quite another thing. For the middle season (May, June and September) they have few reservations and enjoy 30% occupancy. “July and August is unknown because we are half booked” of these mega yachts, Mari clarifies.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

