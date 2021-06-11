Children traveling this summer must return to Ibiza with negative test

In these times of Covid, everything changes at breakneck speed and the measures valid today may not be valid tomorrow. Currently all children in the Balearic Islands aged between 6 and 14 years traveling outside the archipelago for a period of time greater than 72 hours, must return with a PCR or antigen test that shows that they do not carry the pandemic virus.

This was ratified this week by the spokesman for the infectious diseases committee, Javier Arranz, while answering questions from this newspaper during the presentation of the Covid passport. The passport will allow anyone who has recovered from Covid-19, completed their vaccination schedule (with one or two doses) or those who present the diagnostic tests, to travel freely through all the countries of the European Union.

As this covid passport has excluded minors of the aforementioned age ranges, currently, if they leave the islands for a stay of more than three days they must return with a negative Covid test obtained in one of the laboratories arranged by the Government in the peninsula. Thus, the minor must return with a negative PCR carried out 72 hours before or an antigen test obtained two days before the date of the trip.

