26 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, August 27, 2021
type here...

More than 100 cases in two years against illegal tourist apartments in Ibiza

Penalties levied by the Consell's Office for Combating Intrusiveness might total more than two million euros

diariodeibiza
Updated:
More than 100 cases in two years against illegal tourist apartments in Ibiza
Façade of the Consell de Ibiza

The Office for Combating Unauthorised Activity, which reports to the Department of Territorial Management, has so far opened 103 cases against tourist flats in multi-family buildings, which are illegal on the island of Ibiza.

Thus, during the whole year 2020, despite being an almost non-existent tourist season, 52 cases against the tourist rental of apartments were opened, and so far in 2021 this figure is  51.

In total, the total sanctions of these cases could reach 2,060,000 euros, as reported by the Consell de Ibiza in a press release.

If these figures are compared with previous years, there has been exponential growth in inspection activity since this Office for Combating Unauthorised Activity came into operation, according to the Consell.

As such, in 2016 the institution opened proceedings against six tourist apartments; in 2017 against 11 illegal properties; in 2018 against 16, and in 2019 a total of 28 proceedings were opened against as many tourist accommodations. This represents a total of 61 cases in the four years prior to the creation of the office.

The new department explains that these good results “are the result of the reorganisation of the work”. In this regard, the island director, Naihara Cardona, explained in the press release that “this year we intend to be more effective, and not carry out inspections for which the reports will remain locked in a drawer until they expire. Therefore, with well-defined priorities, better results will be obtained,” she argued.

In the four years prior to the creation of the Office Against Unauthorised Activity 61 cases were opened against tourist rentals

decoration

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte