More than 100 cases in two years against illegal tourist apartments in Ibiza

Thus, during the whole year 2020, despite being an almost non-existent tourist season, 52 cases against the tourist rental of apartments were opened, and so far in 2021 this figure is 51.

In total, the total sanctions of these cases could reach 2,060,000 euros, as reported by the Consell de Ibiza in a press release.

If these figures are compared with previous years, there has been exponential growth in inspection activity since this Office for Combating Unauthorised Activity came into operation, according to the Consell.

As such, in 2016 the institution opened proceedings against six tourist apartments; in 2017 against 11 illegal properties; in 2018 against 16, and in 2019 a total of 28 proceedings were opened against as many tourist accommodations. This represents a total of 61 cases in the four years prior to the creation of the office.

The new department explains that these good results “are the result of the reorganisation of the work”. In this regard, the island director, Naihara Cardona, explained in the press release that “this year we intend to be more effective, and not carry out inspections for which the reports will remain locked in a drawer until they expire. Therefore, with well-defined priorities, better results will be obtained,” she argued.

In the four years prior to the creation of the Office Against Unauthorised Activity 61 cases were opened against tourist rentals

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.