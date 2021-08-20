27.1 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, August 20, 2021
Formentera publishes tourist map of es Pujols

The map depicts the various points of interest in town as well as the current modifications in traffic laws

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Formentera publishes tourist map of es Pujols
The map published by the Consell de Formentera. CONSELL DE FORMENTERA.

The Consell de Formentera, through its Department of Tourism, has published an informative map of the town of es Pujols. “This is in response to one of the requests from business owners in the area who had asked the Consell to create an informative map including new street regulations and other information of interest to visitors,” explained the president and Consellera of tourism, Alejandra Ferrer, in a press release yesterday.

formentera publishes a tourist map of es pujols 0 – Diario de Ibiza NewsA couple of tourists consult the map in es Pujols.

The map highlights the main tourist attractions of es Pujols, such as the dry docks, the beach, the promenade with its market and the Plaza de Europa, where there is musical entertainment on many summer nights. There is also other information of interest such as the pharmacy, the children’s playground and the Tourist Information Office, where these maps will be distributed and which can also be found on the Tourism website, www.formentera.es.

Regulation of streets

In addition, the document also contains information of general interest and includes a specific section to explain the regulation of Miramar Avenue, in the section that goes from the junction with Espalmador street to the sea, and Punta Prima street, in the section that goes from Miramar Avenue to Xaloc street, since during the summer season between 8pm-7am these areas are pedestrianised.

“With these changes in the management  of es Pujols are intended to boost commercial activity and ensure that both residents and visitors can enjoy what’s available in es Pujols,” concluded Alejandra Ferrer.

