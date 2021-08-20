Formentera publishes tourist map of es Pujols

The Consell de Formentera, through its Department of Tourism, has published an informative map of the town of es Pujols. “This is in response to one of the requests from business owners in the area who had asked the Consell to create an informative map including new street regulations and other information of interest to visitors,” explained the president and Consellera of tourism, Alejandra Ferrer, in a press release yesterday.

A couple of tourists consult the map in es Pujols.

The map highlights the main tourist attractions of es Pujols, such as the dry docks, the beach, the promenade with its market and the Plaza de Europa, where there is musical entertainment on many summer nights. There is also other information of interest such as the pharmacy, the children’s playground and the Tourist Information Office, where these maps will be distributed and which can also be found on the Tourism website, www.formentera.es.