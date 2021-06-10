27.7 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Ibiza hoteliers hope green light for Dutch tourism will spread to other markets

The UK government will examine the islands in the upcoming traffic light review, says Ambassador Hugh Elliott

César Navarro
Updated:
Ibiza hoteliers hope green light for Dutch tourism will spread to other markets
British tourists last summer in Sant Antoni. ZOWY VOETEN

Finally good news. The government of the Netherlands has decided to include the Balearic and Canary Islands among its safe destinations, leaving out the rest of Spain. Unlike the UK, its covid “traffic light” system  takes into account the incidence of coronavirus cases by area, not by country.

The Hoteliers Federation of Ibiza and Formentera (Fehif) hope the move from the Netherlands will “infect the rest of the markets” tourists come from, mainly the British. “It is great news”, the Federation said with respect to the decision of the Netherlands, especially considering that this market is the fourth most important for Ibiza and Formentera.

For Fehif’s manager, Manuel Sendino, the opening of this market will allow “the airlines to improve and plan more flights to Ibiza”, although he stressed that they expect the Netherlands to set a “trend” for other European states. “This decision has to open more markets”, says Sendino.

As for the British government’s decision to review the islands’ situation independently from the rest of Spain, the ambassador of the United Kingdom, Hugh Elliott, indicated yesterday that “in principle” the The Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands would be considered separately for the next revision of the covid-19 traffic light system, on June 24th or 28th.

In an interview with Europa Press Televisión, Elliott said that “in principle” the request of the governments, both of Spain and of the archipelagos, with whom they have “very good communication”, to categorise the islands separately would be granted, but that “in practice the situation on the ground will have to be discussed with the scientists.”

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

