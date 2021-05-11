The Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, said Tuesday that the member countries of the European Union are working to amend the recommendation regulating non-essential travel from outside the EU, which she hopes will occur by May 20, allowing the arrival of British tourists to Spain, without a PCR due to epidemiological data and vaccination of the country.

At the press conference following the Council of Ministers, Maroto indicated that the revision of this recommendation is expected to be approved “around 20 May”, which would allow the British market to open up to Spain.

She also stated that the incidence rate of the United Kingdom is below the range that is being reviewed right now, so they could be “even excluded from the PCR”, so the minister considered that “they could come from May 20 without PCR”. Maroto said that this is “good news” and that Spain is “very active” in the review of the recommendation, of which “tomorrow there could be a first agreement”.

The Minister stressed that the Government is working with the United Kingdom to ensure that there is an little symmetry in the incidence rates between the autonomous communities, and the evolution of the pandemic in each of the regions is reported on a weekly basis.

The head of Tourism has stressed that the Government knows “what it has to do so that the British can travel to Spain”, which is “to continue lowering the cumulative incidence and continue vaccinating”.