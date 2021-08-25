Angel Rodado leaves, on loan from UD Ibiza to Barça B

At 24 years old, Rodado was already one of the veterans of the celestial dressing room. With 29 goals in three seasons in his record and desire to “work, work and work,” as he himself pointed out to this newspaper in a recent interview, the young player entering his fourth season with UD Ibiza.

However, after the incorporations of the attackers Miguel Angel Guerrero and Cristian Herrera, with eight players for the three forward positions in the squad, the Balearic’s ownership was increasingly complicated and it was decided to transfer him.

This news that aroused the interest of many clubs in the new Primera RFEF. Deportivo de la Coruña, Albacete and Sabadell are some of the clubs that made some noise in the days since the news of his departure. Finally, the subsidiary of Barça won the bid for the striker, an operation that will be made official in the coming hours, according to Sport, which adds that it will then be known if the culé team has kept any option to buy for the future.