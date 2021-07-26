27.4 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
type here...

Complete dominance of Ibiza Half Triathlon in the VI Aquatló Ciutat d’Eivissa

Triathlete Susana Sevillano, the second fastest time of the VI Aquatló competition, was surpassed only by teammate Javier Cardona

Leire Rodríguez
Updated:
Complete dominance of Ibiza Half Triathlon in the VI Aquatló Ciutat d'Eivissa
VI Aquatló Ciutat d'Eivissa

Javier Cardona and Susana Sevillano, both from the Ibiza Half Triathlon, have been proclaimed winners of the VI Aquathlon Ciutat d’Eivissa, held this morning on the beach of ses Figueretes in Ibiza, in which 73 athletes participated, according to the organisers.

Javier Cardona dominated the race and stopped the timer in 41 minutes and 33 seconds. His teammates Rafael Reyes and Francisco José Pérez completed the men’s podium. Both triathletes dueled for second and third place in the swimming segment, and finally Perez came out of the water ahead of Reyes. However, in the second segment of the run Rafael Reyes managed to come back and take second place of the podium with a time of 44 minutes and 39 seconds, leaving Francisco José Pérez in third place (44:54) .

The women’s race started with Irati Matas (Stadium Casablanca Zaragoza) in the lead. However, the Catalan Susana Sevillano showed her swimming skills and, with a rough sea that complicated the arrival at the buoys, managed to place first in the water, a position in which she has finished crossing the finish line in 44 minutes and 6 seconds, being the second best time of the race, only surpassed by her teammate Javier Cardona.

Matas finally finished in second position (49:28) and the female podium was completed by the non-federated athlete Noelia Pérez (55:48).

Lower categories

The youngest were also able to enjoy a day of sport. Marc Vallvé (Club Natació Eivissa), Mateo Torres (Club Natació Eivissa) and Víctor Adda (Club Náutico Santa Eulalia) were the winners in the male category, while in the female category, only Marta Bonet (Ibiza Half Triathlon) dared to don the triathlon suit.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte