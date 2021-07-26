Complete dominance of Ibiza Half Triathlon in the VI Aquatló Ciutat d’Eivissa

Javier Cardona and Susana Sevillano, both from the Ibiza Half Triathlon, have been proclaimed winners of the VI Aquathlon Ciutat d’Eivissa, held this morning on the beach of ses Figueretes in Ibiza, in which 73 athletes participated, according to the organisers.

Javier Cardona dominated the race and stopped the timer in 41 minutes and 33 seconds. His teammates Rafael Reyes and Francisco José Pérez completed the men’s podium. Both triathletes dueled for second and third place in the swimming segment, and finally Perez came out of the water ahead of Reyes. However, in the second segment of the run Rafael Reyes managed to come back and take second place of the podium with a time of 44 minutes and 39 seconds, leaving Francisco José Pérez in third place (44:54) .

The women’s race started with Irati Matas (Stadium Casablanca Zaragoza) in the lead. However, the Catalan Susana Sevillano showed her swimming skills and, with a rough sea that complicated the arrival at the buoys, managed to place first in the water, a position in which she has finished crossing the finish line in 44 minutes and 6 seconds, being the second best time of the race, only surpassed by her teammate Javier Cardona.

Matas finally finished in second position (49:28) and the female podium was completed by the non-federated athlete Noelia Pérez (55:48).

Lower categories

The youngest were also able to enjoy a day of sport. Marc Vallvé (Club Natació Eivissa), Mateo Torres (Club Natació Eivissa) and Víctor Adda (Club Náutico Santa Eulalia) were the winners in the male category, while in the female category, only Marta Bonet (Ibiza Half Triathlon) dared to don the triathlon suit.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.