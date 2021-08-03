Three covid tests a week for 176 unvaccinated care home professionals in Ibiza

As from tomorrow, the 176 unvaccinated care home workers in Ibiza, both public and private, must undergo three covid tests a week. This was announced yesterday by the Balearic Consellar of Mobility and Housing, Josep Marí Ribas Agustinet, after a meeting with local representatives. “The objective is to contain the pandemic and protect the most vulnerable,” said the minister, who described as “worrying” the number of coronavirus infections in residences.

As such, from today, these facilities will be shielded to try to prevent the virus from entering. The measures affect both workers and visitors. The former, if not fully vaccinated, must undergo three covid tests a week. At least two of them must be PCR. Professionals in this situation (a total of 176 in Ibiza) must go to the express covid tesing unit on the island for the PCR while antigen tests (maximum once a week) may be done in their own workplaces, with kits provided by the Health Department. In addition to those who are fully vaccinated, those who have had the coronavirus in the last six months will not need to be tested.

18.9% unvaccinated

In Ibiza 18.88% of care home workers are not fully vaccinated, although 23 of these have received their first dose, meaning they will be fully immunised in the coming weeks. The new measure is “practically a daily test” for workers, said the minister. Although at no time was it specified, it is more than clear that this measure aims to put pressure on unvaccinated workers to get the vaccine.

