Ibiza Town
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Covid cases on Ibiza and Formentera rise 107% in one week while admissions double

In the Pitiusas there are 1222 active infections, 633 more than last Monday, and the number of hospitalizations has increased during those seven days from 14 to 28

Maite Alvite
Updated:
Ibiza is the municipality of the island with the highest incidence of coronavirus. VICENT MARÍ.

The number of active Covid infections on Ibiza and Formentera has doubled in just seven days . According to data provided yesterday by the Balearic Ministry of Health, the 589 cases recorded last Monday has risen to 1,222, after the Microbiology Laboratory of the Can Misses Hospital detected 151 new infections in the last day, all of them on the island of Ibiza. The rise, therefore, is exactly 107% from Monday to Sunday.

Particularly worrying is the increase that has occurred in one week in the number of hospitalizations for Covid in Ibiza, which has also doubled, from fourteen on July 12 to 28 in the last update. Except for the 14th, where the figure fell, the number of Covid patients treated in hospitals in Ibiza has risen. If last Saturday grew by 15 percent over the previous day, yesterday that percentage increased to 21.7 percent over the figure provided on the 17th, from 23 admissions to 28. Both the number of people on the ward increased, 22 in total, four more than on Saturday, and 6 people admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICU), one more than the previous day.

In any case, the number of people diagnosed with Covid requiring admission continues to represent a small percentage of the total number of active cases, 2.3%, slightly more than on Saturday, which was 2.1%.

The vast majority of those infected, 97.7% have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic and remain at home under the supervision of primary care professionals. There are currently 1,158 people in this situation in Ibiza and 36 in Formentera: a total of 1,194, 140 more than last Saturday, representing an increase of 13.2%. The rise only affects Ibiza because Formentera has maintained the same number of mild or asymptomatic cases as the previous day.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

