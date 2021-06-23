Director of Turespaña: “The tourist recovery of the Balearic Islands is the recovery of Spain”

“The recovery of the Balearic Islands is the recovery of Spain” and that “moment has arrived”, Miguel Sanz, director general of Turespaña, the body within the Ministry of Tourism in charge of promotion abroad, said on Tuesday. Sanz, together with the Councillor for Economic Model, Tourism and Employment, Iago Negueruela, presented a summer campaign in Palma that will promote sun and beach holidays in European issuing markets.

For Sanz, and after the good results achieved by the Balearic Islands -according to data released by Turespaña on Monday, the archipelago was the leading destination in attracting international passengers in May-, now is “the time to intensify” the tourist recovery. ” And this 2021 in the middle of the summer season, when in a pre-crisis year “we would have already sold practically everything”, for the first time Turespaña is collaborating with the autonomous communities to promote them among the issuing markets.

Following the ongoing campaign “You deserve Spain”, ” You deserve The Balearics Islands ” is being launched for three weeks, on social networks and also with promotional videos to attract family tourism and also aimed at adults , “away from excesses”, explains the Minister of Tourism. Negueruela detailed that the cost of the Balearic campaign amounts to 300,000 euros, half of which will be covered by the Government. It will be broadcast in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Nordic countries, France, Italy and the Netherlands, starting this Tuesday for three weeks. In the case of Finland and the United Kingdom, it will begin on July 1.

