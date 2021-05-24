18.9 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
type here...

Eroski’s solidarity campaign raises total of 7,000 euros for Cáritas in Ibiza and Formentera

The money will be used to help people who do not have the resources to meet their basic needs

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Eroski's solidarity campaign raises total of 7,000 euros for Cáritas in Ibiza and Formentera
Eroski's managers handed over the money to Cáritas of Ibiza and Formentera.

The customers of the Eroski supermarkets in Ibiza and Formentera have donated 7,000 euros which will go to Cáritas Diocesana de las Pitiusas.

This Friday, the manager of the supermarkets in Ias Pitiusas, Antoni Moya, and the manager of Eurocentro, Miguel Guerrero, have given the money to the director of Caritas Diocesan, Joan Marí Torres.

In total, the solidarity campaign promoted by Eroski for the benefit of Cáritas Diocesana has raised 28,000 euros on the four islands, which will be used to help people without resources to meet the most basic needs, such as housing, food and basic necessities.

This initiative consisted of offering supermarket customers a bracelet with the message ‘Every gesture counts’ in exchange for a donation of 1 euro.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte