Eroski’s solidarity campaign raises total of 7,000 euros for Cáritas in Ibiza and Formentera

The customers of the Eroski supermarkets in Ibiza and Formentera have donated 7,000 euros which will go to Cáritas Diocesana de las Pitiusas.

This Friday, the manager of the supermarkets in Ias Pitiusas, Antoni Moya, and the manager of Eurocentro, Miguel Guerrero, have given the money to the director of Caritas Diocesan, Joan Marí Torres.

In total, the solidarity campaign promoted by Eroski for the benefit of Cáritas Diocesana has raised 28,000 euros on the four islands, which will be used to help people without resources to meet the most basic needs, such as housing, food and basic necessities.

This initiative consisted of offering supermarket customers a bracelet with the message ‘Every gesture counts’ in exchange for a donation of 1 euro.