A look at the beauty of Formentera’s soils

Stripes on the ground of a parking lot remeniscent of an X-ray of an arm or a hat dragged by the waves that also appears to be a fish. The abstract images that Mar Novell presents in her exhibition ‘Suelo de Formentera, (una mirada subjetiva)’, could well be a modern Rorscharch test, the kind that analyses people’s personality through ink stains.

Several of the photographer’s works. CONSELL DE FORMENTERA

Novell, who paints and takes pictures “out of passion and as a form of therapy “, is exhibiting thirty black-and-white photographs that she took last autumn “of the land where I walk” in different parts of the island in the hall of the Ajuntament Vell de Sant Francesc (Old Town Hall of Sant Francesc).

The exhibition can be visited until 20th August in the mornings and afternoons.