Ibiza Town
Friday, October 15, 2021
Tribute to the most musical island: ‘Balearic. Historia oral de la cultura de club en Ibiza’

The Pike's Hotel yesterday hosted the presentation of the book by Luis Costa and Christian Len. Disc jockeys, promoters and various protagonists of the music scene of recent decades attended the event

David Ventura
Updated:
Family photo with the guests.

After being postponed several times – first because of the health situation and then because of bad weather – finally Luis Costa and Christian Len were able to present their book ‘Balearic. Historia oral de la cultura de club en Ibiza’. (Editorial Contra). An event that had to be held ‘obligatorily’ in Ibiza, as the island is the main protagonist of the book, in which an account of the evolution of the phenomenon of night clubs and ‘club culture’ from the beginnings in the hippie era to the heyday of electronic music. A publication in which the facts are explained in first person by the protagonists themselves, and which devotes special attention to the phenomenon of the ‘balearic’ style of music, a term coined by British promoters to define the music played by DJs in the clubs of Ibiza.

Luis Costa takes the floor during the talk-colloquium to present the book.

Since its publication last year, this title has been voted ‘Best music book of 2020’ by the specialist publication Mondosonoro and even ‘One of the 15 best books of 2020’ according to Pitchfork, one of the most respected and important international music media.

Dj Oliver and Tanit after the photocall.

The presentation of ‘Balearic’ was held at the Pike’s Hotel, which is precisely the protagonist of one of the chapters in the book. The event also included a chat between the authors and some of the people interviewed, such as journalist Juan Suárez, DJs Pippi, Oliver and Joan Ribas, businessman Pepe Roselló, producer Lenny Ibizarre and characters like Tanit and Jane Heegard, who are linked to the beginnings of the discotheque phenomenon on the island.

‘Balearic’ has been chosen best music book of the year by the specialist magazine Mondosonoro

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

