The arrival of migrants fills Ibiza’s reception centre for minors

"We are waiting for the results of radiological tests to determine if they are minors or not"

laura-amores
Updated:
The arrival of migrants fills Ibiza's reception centre for minors
The skiff that arrived in the early hours of yesterday morning in Formentera, in es Copinar. | CARMELO CONVALIA

The arrival of small boats in the Pitiusas last week has filled Ibiza’s Padre Morey reception centre for minors. According to sources from the Consell, “capacity is stretched but at the moment things can be taken care of, right now there is no shortage of room, but there is no surplus either, with 17 places occupied out of the 21 available in the centre”. The island institution points out that they are still “awaiting the tests that are being carried out on the individuals to determine whether they are minors or not. It should be remembered that the protocol with minors includes radiological tests at Can Misses to verify their age and in the case of confirming that they are minors, they are placed under the guardianship of the Consell.

Expansion of the Centre

The Padre Morey Centre expanded its space in 2020 with pavilion 208 in Sa Coma, as a precaution in view of the trickle of small boats that the Balearic Islands have been receiving since the summer of 2019 and the arrival of unaccompanied minors, mostly of Algerian origin, according to sources from the Government Delegation.

In this regard, and after the continuous arrival of migrants in recent days to the island, the Consell points out that there is still a facility in Sa Coma that was set up during the summer of 2019 and remains inactive for the moment. There is also a public residential care service for minors in the Tertiarias Trinitarias and Diagrama Foundation in Santa Eularia that was allocated in December 2020 and whose use, for the moment, “has not been required”.

The Padre Morey centre for minors expanded its space in 2020 with pavilion 208 in Sa Coma

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

