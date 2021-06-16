Ingredients

200 g of Ibizan almonds 400 ml of water 1 spoonful of Ibicencan honey



Instructions for preparation

Vegetable drinks are gaining more and more followers, whether due to lactose intolerance, taste preference or trend. Whatever the reason, there is a further benefit, and that is the ease with which it can be prepared at home. All you have to do is choose the base you like best and that’s it!

On this occasion, Puré de Palabras makes an Ibizan almond drink. This type of drink is usually sweetened with honey or agave syrup, but in this case it is not necessary to add sweetener, as the local variety of this nut is sweeter than the rest. The recipe is very quick, simple and follows the ratio of one cup of almonds to two cups of water.

5 minutes 250 ml Easy recipe



1First, soak one cup of almonds (approx. 200 g) in water overnight.

2After soaking overnight, strain the almonds and place them in a blender together with two cups of cold water (400 ml). Adding cold water will ensure that the almond drink is ready for consumption. Otherwise, it should be stored in the refrigerator.

3Strain the mixture through a mesh strainer.

The Ibizan almond – a very sweet variety

To sweeten this drink, your favourite sweetener can be used, but honey is recommended, as its texture mixes easily. In this case, Puré de Palabras has added a spoonful of Ibizan honey.

Chef’s notes

The Ibizan almond is sweeter than other varieties and sweetens your preparations.

The key is to strain the almond drink for an ideal texture.

Local product. This recipe has been made with Ibizan almonds in collaboration with Ibiza Sabor.