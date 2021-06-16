Easy recipe: Tortilla de Patatas with ‘botifarró negre’

Ingredients

1.5 litres of mild olive oil

4 large potatoes

100 g of Ibizan botifarró negre (black Ibizan sausage)

6 free-range eggs

6 pinches of salt

1 hour

4 portions

Easy recipe

Preparation instructions

On World Egg Day (13 October) there could be no better recipe to prepare. It is a subject of much debate, some prefer it with onion, others without, fully cooked or still juicy inside. @Puredepalabras wanted to give it a local touch and has come up with a tortilla de patatas (potato omelette) with Ibizan botifarró negre.

1First, peel and cut 4 large potatoes into irregular slices. Leave them in cold water for 5 minutes and then rinse to remove the potato starch. This process will make the potatoes crispier.

2Heat some mild olive oil in a saucepan large enough to hold all the potatoes. When it is hot, add the potatoes and fry until they are tender on the inside and starting to brown on the outside. Leave to rest on kitchen paper to remove excess oil.

3In a frying pan, heat a spoonful of olive oil and cook, over a low heat, 100 g of chopped Ibizan botifarró negre. When it is tender, remove it and leave it to rest on kitchen paper to remove the excess fat.

4In a bowl, beat 5 eggs vigorously with 5 pinches of salt until a foamy layer forms on the surface. Add the potatoes and the botifarró, mix with the egg and leave to stand for 20 minutes so that the potatoes absorb the egg.

5Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. When it is hot, add the potato, egg and botifarró mixture. Turn up the heat and allow a thin layer of egg to form on the bottom. This step can take 30 seconds.

6With the help of a plate, cover the pan and turn the omelette over. The plate should be larger than the pan so that the omelette does not stick out the sides.

7Let the omelette slide into the frying pan so that it cooks on the other side for a further 30 seconds. If you want the inside of the omelette to be fully cooked, leave the omelette for a further 30 seconds.

8To finish, repeat the step of turning the omelette over, but on the plate where to serve and accompany with a few slices of country bread.