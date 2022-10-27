“Hairs” and “cockroaches” in the food at a restaurant on Ibiza

“Hair and more hair” writes customer of a restaurant in Ibiza (located in Santa Eulària) as the title of his criticism of the establishment, illustrating it with two photographs in which you can see some hairs on top of a piece of cheese.

In addition to the delay of the waiters in taking the order, the customer points out on Tripadvisor the amount of hairs that were on his plate: “I don’t know if it was a coincidence, but all the food had hairs. After I told them that I had a hair on the toast with melted cheese, they reluctantly changed it. And this time the cheese was not melted and with more hairs”.

The second piece of toast the restaurant gave him, because the first one had a hair, also included a hair. The second piece of toast the restaurant gave him, because the first one had a hair, also included a hair.

La cucaracha at an Ibizan restaurant

But perhaps the hair experience was not the worst. Another customer says that she went to this place with her mother for a drink and they served her a tapa of migas… that had a cockroach. What outrages her in her review is that they did not even offer her the two drinks they consumed for free as an apology for shock of seeing the bug.

The rest of the criticisms that appear related to this restaurant have to do mostly with the service of the waiters and the slowness in the kitchen to bring out the dishes.

“Slow service, very, very slow. I don’t know if it was due to lack of staff or the waiters themselves, but we spent an hour and a half to eat three tapas. Each thing had to be ordered several times and we had to wait forever” or “1 hour (literally) waiting for them to serve us three dishes that took no time at all. And on top of that they were not worth it. Worse would be impossible”, are some of the opinions written.

