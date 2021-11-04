11.1 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, November 5, 2021
type here...

World of dance as told by a woman from Ibiza

Emmanuela Torres presents her novel 'Destellos de danza' today in Can Ventosa library in Ibiza

Maite Alvite
Updated:
The world of dance as told by a woman from Ibiza

Although she is a classical dancer and teacher, Emmanuela Torres decided at the beginning of the year to start writing. The result was ‘Destellos de danza. En busca de un sueño’, a “narrative tale” that she has self-published with Círculo Rojo and which she will present today at 8.15pm in Ibiza’s Municipal Library in Can Ventosa, along with her sister Mariola Torres. A ballet teacher at the ‘Catalina Bufí’ Conservatori Professional de Música i Dansa d’Ibiza i Formentera, Torres explains that her first literary project was “the result of chance”. “The idea came about one grey day when I came across several diaries and notebooks in a drawer in which I had recorded experiences that had had an impact on me and anecdotes that I had experienced throughout my training as a dancer and later as a teacher and choreographer,” she explains. What Torres did was to fictionalise all these real situations, giving them “a touch of imagination”. “This is a biographical account with a twist”, says the author, after explaining that it was her partner, a writer, who encouraged her to turn what were initially mere notes into a book. “Little by little the story took shape. I took advantage of the spare time I had, wishing the day had 48 hours”, she explains.

In this work, Emmanuela Torres, co-founder of the company Ibidanco, talks about “dedication and the spirit of self-improvement”, but above all she emphasises “companionship”. “The nexus of this story is the deep friendship that develops between its protagonists”, she emphasises. “I wanted to show the beautiful side of sacrifice and discipline, which may seem very negative, but which in reality provides a  lot of freedom,” she says.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte