World of dance as told by a woman from Ibiza

Although she is a classical dancer and teacher, Emmanuela Torres decided at the beginning of the year to start writing. The result was ‘Destellos de danza. En busca de un sueño’, a “narrative tale” that she has self-published with Círculo Rojo and which she will present today at 8.15pm in Ibiza’s Municipal Library in Can Ventosa, along with her sister Mariola Torres. A ballet teacher at the ‘Catalina Bufí’ Conservatori Professional de Música i Dansa d’Ibiza i Formentera, Torres explains that her first literary project was “the result of chance”. “The idea came about one grey day when I came across several diaries and notebooks in a drawer in which I had recorded experiences that had had an impact on me and anecdotes that I had experienced throughout my training as a dancer and later as a teacher and choreographer,” she explains. What Torres did was to fictionalise all these real situations, giving them “a touch of imagination”. “This is a biographical account with a twist”, says the author, after explaining that it was her partner, a writer, who encouraged her to turn what were initially mere notes into a book. “Little by little the story took shape. I took advantage of the spare time I had, wishing the day had 48 hours”, she explains.

In this work, Emmanuela Torres, co-founder of the company Ibidanco, talks about "dedication and the spirit of self-improvement", but above all she emphasises "companionship". "The nexus of this story is the deep friendship that develops between its protagonists", she emphasises. "I wanted to show the beautiful side of sacrifice and discipline, which may seem very negative, but which in reality provides a lot of freedom," she says.