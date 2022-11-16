The night of partying and drugs of a young British tourist on October 7th, 2018 has ended four years later in an Ibizan court with a sentence to pay 6,123.20 euros for assaulting and injuring a 061 technician, whom he broke a rib with a strong kick. The magistrate judge María Luisa Bustillo, of the Court of Instruction number 1 of Ibiza, has sentenced the young tourist, who was 19 years old when the events occurred, to pay the assaulted health worker compensation of 4,683.20 euros, in addition to a four month penalty with a daily fee of six euros for a crime of injury (720 euros) and the same amount for another crime of resistance, totaling 6,123.20 euros. In addition, the young man must pay court costs.

The young tourist asked for forgiveness in his statement to the judge. The judge issued a sentence in accordance with the prosecutor’s indictment after the request by the young man’s lawyer. The parties stated that they would not appeal, so the sentence is final.

Accused tourist became violent while be attended to for drug and alcohol intoxication

The sentence considers it proven that on October 7th, 2018 the young man was being attended by an 061 ambulance outside the Privilege nightclub in Sant Rafel due to drug and alcohol intoxication, when he ran out into the street. Agents of the Guardia Civil and health technicians tried to restrain him, but the man turned violent and one of the kicks he gave made contact with a worker of the 061 ambulance that had come to the scene and caused a closed left costal fracture. This injury caused the victim 90 days of moderate damage and 30 of basic damage, details the sentence.

