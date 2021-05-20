The cleaning of the bay of Sant Antoni extracts 80 tons of material for illegal anchorages

The campaign to remove illegal anchorages from the Sant Antoni coastline ended yesterday with the removal of 80 tonnes of unauthorised objects that were on the seabed for anchoring boats.

The work, which began on Monday 10th May and has been carried out between s’Arenal beach and the area of Caló des Moro, resulted in the removal of around one hundred concrete structures, metal objects and tyres.

Three sunken boats of between five and ten metres in length have also been removed from the bay, one of them with its mechanical parts being used as an illegal anchorage.

The joint action has been coordinated by different institutions and bodies with the collaboration of Sant Antoni Town Council’s Environmental Department, the Special Group of Underwater Activities of the Guardia Civil (GEAS), the Harbour Authority, Ports de les Illes Balears, Club Nàutic de Sant Antoni, underwater work companies and the company Ca na Negreta as waste manager.

The aim of this initiative is to preserve this area’s posidonia meadows, facilitate professional passenger transport traffic and combat the illegal activity that had proliferated in recent years.

Sant Antoni Town Council has stressed the importance of providing options for users of small and medium-sized boats to meet existing demand while ensuring minimal impact on the seabed.

In this regard, the Council noted that they are still awaiting authorisation from Coastal Demarcation, the relevant authority of the maritime-terrestrial public domain, to install a field of ecological buoys in the Cala Salada area for boats to access without damaging the posidonia meadows, as well as the installation of an access ramp to the sea at Punta de Cala Gració given the urgent need for appropriate infrastructure for launching and beaching boats.