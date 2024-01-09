12.8 C
Ibiza Town
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Temperatures in Ibiza drop to zero degrees Celsius

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
The minimum temperatures have dropped sharply in the Pitiusas this Tuesday in which unstable weather is expected due to the arrival of a DANA, which will predominate overcast skies throughout the day.

The municipality of Sant Joan has registered early this morning a minimum temperature of zero degrees followed by Sant Antoni and Ibiza, with three degrees; Ibiza airport, with 4 degrees and Formentera, with five degrees.

It is possible that throughout the day there may be some precipitations in the Pitiusas, according to the forecasts of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The snow elevation is at 1,200 meters on the islands this Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures will increase, however, today, while minimum temperatures will drop on the islands. In addition, weak frosts are expected.

This Tuesday the maximum temperature will not exceed 14 degrees in the Pitiusas.

Yellow alert for coastal phenomena

The forecast of Aemet is that there will be more than one three consecutive days of rain in the Pitiusas islandswednesday, Thursday and Friday.

In addition, the yellow risk due to rough seas on Thursday, when wind gusts from the north northeast of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour (force 7) and waves of three meters high are expected from 15 to 23.59 hours.

Wednesday will see a rise in minimum temperatures with 10 degrees. The maximum will be 14 degrees. Thursday the mercury will drop again with lows as low as six degrees that will remain through the weekend.

Highs will be 15 degrees and will rise slightly to 18 degrees on Sunday.

The elevation of nine will drop on Friday to 1,000 meters above sea level.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

