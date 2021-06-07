Street parties disrupted in three different areas of Vila

The Ibiza Local Police, together with agents of the National Police, carried out various actions at dawn on Sunday in the municipality of Vila aimed at prevending crowds and enforcing the measures dictated by the authorities to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus. During these interventions, street parties were detected and 45 complaints were filed.

As detailed in the Ibiza Town Hall in a statement, the first of the parties was detected at 00.31 hours at the Cas Mut lookout, where a group of people had come with their vehicles. In total, eight complaints were filed for consuming alcoholic beverages on public roads.

The second gathering was registered in the area of ​​ses Figueretes, in the paseo de ses Pitiusas , where a total of 17 complaints were made for the same reason.

Police actions concluded with the intervention of a street gathering at the s’Illa Plana lookout . There the agents made a total of 20 complaints of alcohol consumption in the street.

The Ibiza Town Council recalled that «the prohibition of access and use of the beaches from 10pm to 6am..