Sant Josep once again gives notice to Don Pepe residents to vacate their homes

Sant Josep City Council has again sent eviction notices to the owners of block A of the Don Pepe Apartments, after a court order ruled out the precautionary suspension of the order requested by the residents. Meanwhile, the affected people have stated that they will not leave their homes voluntarily if they are not offered rehousing until the stability of the building can be confirmed, as stipulated in the same order, while complaining that they feel “coerced and harassed” by the constant police presence in recent days.

Since Monday and until yesterday, two Local Police patrols have gone on several occasions to the es Codolar building to serve residents with the mayor’s decree ordering “the immediate eviction within 48 hours of notification, which is subject to the City Council temporarily relocating the affected families”. However, as the officers have not located all those concerned, the order is not yet in force and will have to wait until it is published in the Official State Bulletin, according to a council spokesperson.

Opposing interpretations

In addition, the City Council and the neighbours’ legal representatives differ in their interpretation of the judge’s ruling ordering Sant Josep to relocate the families “while the necessary works are carried out for the stability of the building, ensuring the safety of its occupants, if technically feasible”. The Council, which has appealed this point, considers that its offer of two months’ accommodation in an aparthotel complies with this measure and that it cannot issue a licence for renovation as the building is illegal. Meanwhile, the president of the community of owners, Silvia Hernandez, stresses that it is up to Justice to determine “if it is technically feasible to do that work.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.