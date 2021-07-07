27.9 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, July 8, 2021
Queues in Ibiza airport due to health checks on arrivals to the island

AENA ensures that the accumulation of passengers is inevitable precisely because the checks are carried out correctly

Queues at Ibiza airport to leave the terminal due to health checks / DI.

The interior of the Ibiza airport terminal this afternoon is experiencing long queues of passengers who, after landing and before entering the island, are being asked to take a PCR test for Coronavirus, according to Aeropuertos Nacionales y Navegación Aérea (AENA). The control of passengers on international flights is carried out by Sanidad Exterior, while the control of national and regional travellers is the responsibility of the Govern.

On the Balearic Islands, passengers coming from abroad must fill in a form and send it to the health authorities 48 hours before the flight. Once sent, they will receive a QR code that will allow them access to the destination airport. In addition, travellers coming from countries or at risk areas (the list is updated weekly) must present a certificate of vaccination, a negative diagnostic test or a document certifying that they have recovered from the virus.

On the other hand, national tourists must also present a negative PCR unless they come from autonomous communities with a 14-day cumulative incidence of less than 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, are vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.2c2cc247 e1af 4406 af6b cf5a5c0aeefc 16 9 discover aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Queue this afternoon at Ibiza airport for the health controlDI

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

