Prou asks for “immediate reinforcements” for Ibiza from Policía Nacional and Guardia Civil

The Prou ​​platform has requested on last Saturday the “immediate arrival” of reinforcements from the Policía Nacional and the Guardia Civil to assist, “urgently and temporarily“, the agents currently in Ibiza , given the impossibility of dealing with the numerous assistance calls they receive.

In a statement, the platform also calls for the laws to be adapted to grant agents with tools which are “more effective to combat illegalities.”

Prou point out that Ibiza is “now experiencing a chaotic situation , the likes of which have never been seen at this time of year and all because of a lack of current and adequate agents and resources”. They point out that the problems of this situation generate an “infinity of social conflicts that must be cut immediately to avoid greater evils.”

Thus, they point out that the authorities that have the powers to send these reinforcements must do so urgently and those institutions that do not have them must join the petition demanding that the central government, at least provisionally, send more police and civil guards.

Prou ​​says that the current situation in June is “will repeat and multiply” in July and August, making coexistence totally “impossible”.

Among the problems that stand out, they mention that a “large percentage of drivers -drunk and under the influence of drugs- drive at speeds three times the permitted” and carry out “reckless manoeuvres” as well as the parties that “multiply in commercial establishments and private country houses”.