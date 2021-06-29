24.3 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
type here...

Prou asks for “immediate reinforcements” for Ibiza from Policía Nacional and Guardia Civil

They point out that Ibiza is "now experiencing a chaotic situation as never seen before at this time of the year, and all because of a lack of current and adequate agents and resources"

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Prou asks for
File image of the Guardia Civil

The Prou ​​platform has requested on last Saturday the “immediate arrival” of reinforcements from the Policía Nacional and the Guardia Civil to assist, “urgently and temporarily, the agents currently in Ibiza , given the impossibility of dealing with the numerous assistance calls they receive.

In a statement, the platform also calls for the laws to be adapted to grant agents with tools which are “more effective to combat illegalities.”

Prou point out that Ibiza is “now experiencing a chaotic situation , the likes of which have never been seen at this time of year and all because of a lack of current and adequate agents and resources”. They point out that the problems of this situation generate an “infinity of social conflicts that must be cut immediately to avoid greater evils.”

Thus, they point out that the authorities that have the powers to send these reinforcements must do so urgently and those institutions that do not have them must join the petition demanding that the central government, at least provisionally, send more police and civil guards.

Prou ​​says that the current situation in June is “will repeat and multiply” in July and August, making coexistence totally “impossible”.

Among the problems that stand out, they mention that a “large percentage of drivers -drunk and under the influence of drugs- drive at speeds three times the permitted” and carry out “reckless manoeuvres” as well as the parties that “multiply in commercial establishments and private country houses”.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte