Police stop another illegal party in Ibiza

The house, Casa Lola, which is rented as a tourist resort, was ordered to be demolished by the Municipal Council of Sant Josep

Efe
Updated:
File image of a police intervention in Casa Lola. DI.

Sant Josep Policía Local took action on Saturday night at a party organised at the illegal tourist complex Casa Lola and sanctioned the organiser for disturbing public order. The officers tooks action at 2.30am after receiving a first call about a disturbance at midnight, which was followed by two other neighbourhood complaints, as reported by the Town Council.

During the operation, officers found four people guarding the entrance, two of whom fled when they saw the police.

They also found the main gate of the complex open, with a large number of people entering and leaving, the volume of the music reaching beyond the house’s outer boundary and about 20 vehicles parked in the vicinity and on the road, as well as transport vans.

As the door was open, the local police officers decided to enter the surrounding areas of the house, from where they managed to find the person responsible for the party.

The organiser said that it was a birthday celebration and that he had a one-month rental contract, which he could not provide.

A legal representative of the house also showed up, and he challenged the agents, according to the police report.

The Casa Lola property, which is rented out as a tourist complex, has been ordered for demolition by Sant Josep Town Hall after having been built without a licence.

Every summer it holds parties that trigger a multitude of complaints and reports from neighbours.

