Ibiza’s Don Pepe residents: “In Son Banya they give them houses and they take ours away from us with no alternative”

Nothing would suggest that the day before, the mayor of Sant Josep, Ángel Luis Guerrero, announced that the residents of block A should evacuate their homes “immediately” and hoped that they would do so voluntarily. Guerrero made this statement after a court order ruled out the precautionary suspension of the eviction order requested by the owners’ association. In his letter, the judge makes this measure subject to the City Council offering a home to families “while the necessary works are carried out to ensure the stability of the building, guaranteeing the safety of its occupants, if technically feasible”.

“In Son Banya they give them houses, they take ours away from us with no alternative”

At eleven in the morning, absolute calm reigns in both of the Es Codolar buildings. The only thing to be seen is a supermarket employee unloading an order and a postal worker with a package. A few minutes later, Chari García comes out to walk her dogs before going to work. She is calm and firm.

“I am very calm and I will remain here, unless they come with a court order and alternative housing, as the judge says”. Like her, the neighbours questioned are holding firm to the wording of the order which states that the City Council must offer them temporary accommodation while the building is stabilised, if this is viable.

Meanwhile, the Consistory announced that it was going to appeal this ruling and also indicated that it was not bound by it because planning permission cannot be granted to an illegal block. Thus, for the moment, the only option the affected residents have been offered by Sant Josep is to stay in the Bon Sol tourist apartments for two months.

