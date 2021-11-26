Neighbors of Ibiza’s Don Pepe: “We are neither squatters nor do not want charity”

Twenty residents of the Ibiza’s Don Pepe exposed yesterday to plenary of Sant Josep the dramatic situation they are suffering before the eviction order of their homes before December 17 and the threat of demolition due to the declaration of ruin of the building. Finally, the mayor, Angel Luis Guerrero, ended the session during question time after being insulted by an affected woman who lost her composure, while summoning the owners to a meeting next week.

Previously, the plenary, long and rambling with the interventions of the seven political groups that make up the corporation, had developed normally. About twenty residents had gathered at nine in the morning in front of the doors of the Town Hall, where half an hour later the session began.

Residents from Ibiza’s Don Pepe apartments: “Humanity and respect”

After nearly three hours of political debate, in which they joined the minute of silence for the International Day for the elimination of violence against women, those affected by the Don Pepe took advantage of the turn of requests and questions to claim “humanity” to the government team and a dignified way out of the uncertainty to which they are doomed.

Before them, the councilor of Vox, Pino Vidal, had been interested in economic aid to these affected, “knowing that there are 35 million euros left over” municipal. The mayor said that these contributions were going to increase thanks to the 500,000 euros announced by the Consell and the commitment of the Govern to supplement individualized aid to housing for up to three years. Asked about the legislative changes to rehabilitate this block, which does not have a building permit in the municipal archives, Guerrero stressed that it is the responsibility of the Government and that the formation of Vidal can present initiatives in this regard in the Balearic Parliament.

“The community of owners claim to study the technical report hired by them that denies that there is risk of collapse”

The first affected to intervene, Javier Gallizia, recalled that the experts hired by the neighbors deny that there is risk of collapse in the building. “How can you request an entry order without having looked at it,” he insisted. The mayor explained that the City Council was evaluating that study of the property and that the eviction order was because officials “believe there is a safety risk.” “They are different processes,” he said, insisting that technical criteria will decide the future of the block.

