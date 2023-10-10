Maluma reacts to fan overstepping boundaries after concert

Colombian singer Maluma was incredulous at the situation he had to face at his last concert at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden. When the 29-year-old artist finished his performance, he couldn’t hold back his emotion and came down from the stage to greet the audience in the front rows. The arms and mobile phones of the closest fans reached out to touch their idol and one fan took advantage of the moment to touch his private parts, something that even the escorts did not see coming.

Maluma reacts to a fan inappropriately touching him at his concert. pic.twitter.com/8aqLJfS9mS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 8, 2023

As can be seen in the video shared via social networks, maluma’s reaction was sudden and he did not hesitate to reproach her attitude to the girl before leaving the place with a smile of disbelief and shaking his head in denial.

Faced with this event, social networks have turned on ‘Don Juan’, as he is nicknamed, and many speak of sexual assault. “People should know what the limit is,” criticizes one of the followers.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.