A little piece of the United States in Cala de Bou

About 250 people gathered yesterday outside the brand new auditorium Caló de s’Oli Cala de Bou in tribute to the culture of New Orleans and the states of Louisiana, Texas and South Carolina. The blues and rock provided the music for this sunny day, in which children and adults enjoyed the concerts in front of the sea and the typical food of the Creole cuisine of the South of the United States.

“You have to take advantage of these opportunities to listen to a little bit of blues, as there aren’t many occasions to do so”, said an enthusiastic Vicente yesterday, a resident of Sant Antoni who had come to the first edition of the Soul Food Fest joined by his partner. The good weather accompanied the day which was held outside the newly opened auditorium Caló de s’Oli Cala de Bou. A day dedicated to blues, rock and gastronomy from the south of the United States.

“We love that they do things for the people of the island, above all, we like the music very much,” exclaimed a happy Marta, who had come to the event in the company of her husband and children, all residents of Vila. Yohana, a resident of Sant Jordi, said with her son that she wanted “an auditorium in Sant Jordi just like the one in Cala de Bou”. For Yohana, the best thing about the festival was “the spectacular location of the stage. Being able to be by the sea listening to music”, she said.

The day included a tasting of one of the typical dishes of Creole cuisine from the south of the USA, gumbo

