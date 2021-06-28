The lifeguard hut on Ibiza beach burnt to the ground

The house of the lifeguards of Cala Gració, in the municipality of Sant Antoni, has been reduced to ashes after a fire occurred in the early morning of Sunday. The installation was about eight feet high.

The house has been reduced to ashes | TEA

The firefighters from Parque Insular de Ibiza arrived on the scene at three in the morning, after receiving a notice from 112 and a private telephone number. Agents from the Sant Antoni Local Police and Civil Protection also attended the scene.

Although the lifeguards still do not know when a new booth will be installed, the City Council, the Local Police and the Civil Guard approached the beach yesterday to gather as much information as possible. According to two lifeguards who were working in the area this Sunday, some colleagues suspect that the fire was caused by a “conflictive” person from the lifeguard sector and that on Saturday they were in Cala Gració. One of them explains that a coordinator of the lifeguards received a threat: “I arrived at Cala Gració at 10, but I came from Es Pouet and in the tower there we received a kind of threat directed at one of the lifeguard coordinators”, he explained yesterday to this newspaper. Therefore, it is inferred that it could have been intentional.