Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Joves al Carrer’ arrives this Saturday to Santa Gertrudis with parkour and games

The fourth event of Santa Eulària's youth activities programme

Scape room' in the new Joves al Carrer event

Santa Gertrudis is hosting this Saturday, 4th of September, the fourth event in the cycle of activities ‘Joves al Carrer’, a programme organised by the Youth Department of the Santa Eulària Town Hall, which is celebrating its second edition this year. It will take place in the new town square, from 7pm to 10pm, and will once again be completely free of charge. The activities are aimed at young people between 12 and 18 years, and include parkour workshops, customization of bags, as well as trampolines, inflatable skill games and a table tennis tournament.

Anticovid measures

The table tennis tournament is the only activity that will require prior registration, which can be done on the 4th in Santa Gertrudis. It will also be divided into two categories, 12 to 14 years and 15 to 18. The prize will consist of a 50€ voucher for the first in each category. All activities will be carried out following all anti-covid measures to ensure the safety of participants at all times.

The day will also include a session of virtual reality games, as well as the use of a multisports court.

