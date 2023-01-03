The sales campaign which traditionally always started after the Epiphany, is happening again this year, although the timing will vary depending on the large chain stores with some having decided to maintain that date and others having already begun to apply large discounts.

Although since 2012 the Law of Commerce marked two annual sales periods, since that year stores are free to decide when to have sales, which has resulted in them being increasingly out of step with each other.

In any case, the sales campaign continues to have an impact on employment and this year will again generate even more contracts than last season, according to human resources companies Randstad and Adecco. The former forecasts an increase of 2.1%, to 163,000 jobs created; and the latter of 5.6%, to 125,000.

Inditex and El Corte Inglés faithful to their sales tradition

The Inditex group, owner of Zara, Stradivarius, Bershka, Pull&Bear and Oysho, has not yet confirmed the date for the start of its sales campaign across its different brands, but, in principle, no changes are expected on the pattern of the past years.

Thus, its discounts will begin on January 6th in the evening on the group’s websites and mobile applications and on January 7th in all its physical stores.

Precisely a strike day is called for the 7th by the minority unions CGT and USO for the employees of Zara (Lefties and Kiddy’s Class included) and Pull&Bear, in demand of wage improvements.

El Corte Inglés will also begin its sales period on January 6th at 9:00am on its website and mobile app and on January 7th at 10:00am in all its physical stores.

However, the Spanish distributor is already offering up to 40% discount on a selection of brands and items between December 26th to January 5th.

On the other hand, the Tendam group, owner of brands such as Cortefiel, Pedro del Hierro and Women’s Secret, has already started the sales campaign which will continue until February 28th across all its brands. However, the start of the sales has been uneven depending on the stores

Thus, while Cortefiel started with discounts on December 26th, Springfield and Women’secret began on January 1st.

Likewise, the Swedish multinational offers discounts of up to 50% on its clothing, decoration, beauty and sports lines from December 28th until February 16th.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.