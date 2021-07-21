Jail without bail for ‘narco’ who arrived in Ibiza by private jet

The 33 year old man arrested by the Guardia Civil and Customs Surveillance at Ibiza airport accused of a crime against public health (drug trafficking), is in provisional prison without bail. The detainee arrived on the island on Friday night aboard a private jet and up to ten different types of drugs were seized from his luggage (cocaine, 2CB, hashish, crystal meth, marijuana, speed, ecstasy, hallucinogenic mushrooms, poppers, LSD and other substances to be determined). The man, a professional poker player, was taken to the Guardia Civil and subsequently brought before the courts.