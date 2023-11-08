18.6 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Ibizan man dies while felling a pine tree with his son in Sant Llorenç

For unknown reasons, the pine tree or part of it fell on the man

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
Ibizan man dies while felling a pine tree with his son in Sant Llorenç

A 71-year-old Ibizan man died last Friday while felling a pine tree with his son in the family home, located in the Sant Llorenç area of Ibiza.

As confirmed by the communication office of the Civil Guard in the Balearic Islands, the accident occurred around six o’clock in the afternoon, when father and son (the latter born in 1983) were working on the family farm, apparently felling a tree. For unknown reasons, the pine tree fell on top of the manwho was seriously injured.

Health services arrived at the scene. As reported by 061, the man presented a cranio-encephalic trauma, and despite his efforts to care for the wounded man, he died on the same farm, to where the judge on duty went. About four hours later, at around 10.30 p.m., the body was taken from the scene.

