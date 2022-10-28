Ibiza Wellness Weekend starts today

The 3rd Ibiza Wellness Weekend between today and Sunday will bring together well-known names in the field of wellness, healthy habits and outdoor sports, which will be combined with activities in nature, cultural visits and the best local cuisine. The meeting is organized by Fomento del Turismo de Ibiza, with the support of the Consell Insular and the Ibiza City Council.

The “highlight” of the Ibiza Wellness Weekend will be on Saturday, from 5pm to 7pm with the Big Masterclass of Funfitt & Yoga at the hands of the well-known youtuber Susana Yábar, with millions of followers around the world, and Awa Yoga one of the best teachers and yoga centers on the island. The class will also be streamed on Yábar’s Youtube channel to her large audience. The first class will be more dynamic and the second will be stretching and relaxation. All this will be livened by DJ Sylvia Operé. A tasting of local produce will also be served to attendees as well as a host of other surprises, the organizers said yesterday through a note.

Yoga masterclass with one hundred people

The class, with more than one hundred people confirmed, will be in the bastion of Santa Llúcia in Dalt Vila at sunset. And with the presence at the inauguration of the authorities, such as Alejandro Sancho Ferrer president of Fomento del Turismo and representatives of the sponsoring institutions and companies that have made this event possible: Consell and City Council, Baleària, Royal Plaza, Born Living Yoga and the Plataforma Sociosanitaria de Ibiza y Formentera, to which all proceeds from the registration fees of the Ibiza Wellness Weekend masterclass participants will be donated.

Susana Yabar and Stanley Sarpong, co-authors of the book ‘El Reto Mariposa’, started their journey on Ibiza. Together they have created the world’s second largest fitness and lifestyle channel for Spanish-speaking women on YouTube, with almost five million subscribers in four languages. Yabar is a journalist and has worked on programs such as ‘Supervivientes’ or ‘Españoles por el Mundo’, and Stanley Sarpong adds his experience at Google. Both share a passion for sports and healthy living.

Awa Djabou is Cameroonian and Spanish by adoption from Ibiza and has been teaching this discipline on the island for more than ten years. She is the creator and in charge of the Awayoga project at the 5-star Hotel Xereca, where she teaches hatha, vinyasa, hatha-vinyasa every day.

The class, as well as the whole event is for charity, with a small donation of 10 euros for the Plataforma Sociosanitaria.

To register for the masterclass, please contact www.ibizahealthandbeauty.com.

A variety of activities at the Ibiza Wellness Weekend

There will be visits to the Puig des Molins Museum and the Necropolis, tastings of local products and gastronomy and activities in the nature of the sea and mountains.

The Ibiza Wellness Weekend includes the participation by experts such as chef Ãscar Molina, Michelin Star on Ibiza for his Gaia Restaurant, the motivational coach Rompiendo Barreras, the plastic artist Eliana Perinat, the meditation expert Agustín Vidal and teachers for body care Raquel Training, Veronica Prodis and Estudio Capricorn.

The Ibiza Wellness Weekend will take place in different locations on the island such as the Museum des Puig des Molins and the bastion of Santa Llúcia in Dalt Vila, the Natural Park of Ses Salines and the Hotel Rural Xereca, with its Awa Yoga center. The complete program is available at www.ibizahealthandbeauty.com.

In addition, the organizers remind us that this weekend Dalt Vila and the city center will also be the scene of the Fantasía Ibiza Festival of art and performance, so you can also enjoy its cultural program.

