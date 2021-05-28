ibiza residents the most compliant in the balearic islands with vaccination appointments – Diario de Ibiza News

Ibiza has registered just one case of failed attendence in every 176 doses administered. Since vaccinations began to be administered only 328 no-shows have be registered, which would represent 0.21% of the total population of the island and can be broken down as follows; Formentera: 25 absences in total, one in every 142 jabs (0.23% of the total census). In Mallorca, vaccination teams are left waiting on one in every 139 doses that are administered, while the Menorcans practice ghosting the most when it comes to immunising themselves against Coronavirus, according to the recently launched website: one absence for every 121 presented, 371 in total, which represents 0.38% of the population.

Ibiza is also the island with the lowest percentage of unreachable people when it comes to informing them that they need to be vaccinated: 357 registered, 0.22% of the total population. In Menorca, health workers have not been able to find 356 citizens (0.37%) while in Mallorca there are proportionally more: 7,238, 0.77% of its inhabitants. The citizens of Formentera are the farthest behind with Health unable to contact 241 people who should have already begun vaccination, 2.22% of the population. The system attributes this high figure to the characteristics of the population of the island.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.