Ibiza Town
Friday, June 4, 2021
Ibiza has already registered 253 requests for cruise ship calls for this summer

So far, according to the Balearic Islands Port Authority, none of them have been authorised.

Leire Rodríguez
Updated:
The 'MSC Armonia' in a file image.

In just two weeks, the number of requests for cruise ships calls at Ibiza has practically quadrupled, and now stands at 253, according to data provided by Petita i Mitjana Empresa de Ibiza y Formentera (Ibiza and Formentera Small and Medium Enterprise Federation). So far, however, none of these arrivals is yet confirmed. Authorisations will be granted once companies, through their agents, comply with the processes set out in the health protocol published by the Balearic government and Ports de Balears has been informed of this.

Cruise ships must request authorisation from the Balearic Ministry of Health at least 20 days before arriving at port, as well as submitting a contingency plan for positive cases, suspected cases or outbreaks of covid on board. These are some of the requirements to be met by tourist ships wishing to call at the port of Ibiza. In addition, the protocol published by the Department of Health and Consumer Affairs advises that capacity on board should be 50% in communal areas and 30% for physical activities . As far as cabins are concerned, there is no limit as long as the occupants are cohabitants, and passengers must pass an antigen test before disembarking or on arrival at port.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Source: Diario de Ibiza (diariodeibiza.es)

