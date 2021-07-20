Ibiza and Formentera, against the incidence rate trap

Marí pointed out yesterday that the incidence relates the number of infections to the total population of each of the islands. And it is precisely this last figure that, right now, is not real. “It does not include the floating population”, said the president of the Consell de Ibiza, who noted that the island was recording such high incidences because new cases are calculated in relation to the census when, in reality, “now there is twice the population”. In other words, if the positive figures were calculated using the total number of residents and tourists on the island as a basis, the data would be much lower than that being recorded at the present time.

The president of the Consell of Formentera, Alejandra Ferrer, also expressed the same view. “It is necessary to talk about the real data,” she said. “While the incidence is very high, it is based on the number of inhabitants we have on the island and not on the number of people who are on the island right now, which is double the number of residents. The incidence and the rate would be halved if it were done that way,” the president stressed.