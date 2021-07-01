Ibiza and Formentera escape the runaway rise of covid in the rest of the Balearics

97.5 The 14-day incidence in Eivissa is close to 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

The incidence continues the upward trend in Eivissa, although with differences between municipalities.

201 cases were attended by Primary Care professionals in the Pitiusas

Ibiza and Formentera exceeded the 200 patients attended by Primary Care yesterday due to the increase of cases in Eivissa.

10 patients admitted to Can Misses

The number of people admitted for coronavirus rises in recent days and is the highest since the 17th