Ibiza and Formentera escape the runaway rise of covid in the rest of the Balearics

The incidence of coronavirus in Ibiza and Formentera continued to rise yesterday, although for the time being the Pitiusas remain unaffected by the large increases experienced by Mallorca and Menorca due to the mega outbreaks related to students detected on both islands in recent days.
Active cases in the Pitiusas rose yesterday to 211, five more than the day before. This development occurred after the Ibiza and Formentera Microbiology laboratory detected five infections, all in the largest of the Pitiusas, and again there were no new hospital discharges.
97.5 The 14-day incidence in Eivissa is close to 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants
The incidence continues the upward trend in Eivissa, although with differences between municipalities.
201 cases were attended by Primary Care professionals in the Pitiusas
Ibiza and Formentera exceeded the 200 patients attended by Primary Care yesterday due to the increase of cases in Eivissa.
10 patients admitted to Can Misses
The number of people admitted for coronavirus rises in recent days and is the highest since the 17th
The increase in active cases is accompanied by an increase in the number of people hospitalised for covid -all of them at Can Misses Hospital-, to ten, although only one is being treated in the centre’s Intensive Care Unit, while nine have been admitted to the ward.
The number of mild or asymptomatic patients who do not require hospital care has risen to 186 in Ibiza, compared to 182 recorded on the island the day before, although Menorca exceeds the larger Pitiusa in this regard, after up to 70 positives were detected yesterday on the island, which is facing a rapid increase in cases due to the latest outbreaks.
Incidence
Meanwhile Formentera recorded no new cases and no change in its health situation. There are fifteen mild or asymptomatic cases on the island which are being monitored and treated over the phone by Primary Care professionals in the Pitiusa Health Area.
