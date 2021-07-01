25.6 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, July 1, 2021
type here...

Ibiza and Formentera escape the runaway rise of covid in the rest of the Balearics

The incidence is also increasing in Ibiza and Formentera, but at a lower rate | The number of hospitalized patients increased to ten, nine in the ward and one in the critical care unit

pablo-sanz-padilla
Updated:
Ibiza and Formentera escape the runaway rise of covid in the rest of the Balearics
Ten people have been admitted to Can Misses Hospital, one in the ICU.

The incidence of coronavirus in Ibiza and Formentera continued to rise yesterday, although for the time being the Pitiusas remain unaffected by the large increases experienced by Mallorca and Menorca due to the mega outbreaks related to students detected on both islands in recent days.

Active cases in the Pitiusas rose yesterday to 211, five more than the day before. This development occurred after the Ibiza and Formentera Microbiology laboratory detected five infections, all in the largest of the Pitiusas, and again there were no new hospital discharges.

97.5 The 14-day incidence in Eivissa is close to 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

The incidence continues the upward trend in Eivissa, although with differences between municipalities.

201 cases were attended by Primary Care professionals in the Pitiusas

Ibiza and Formentera exceeded the 200 patients attended by Primary Care yesterday due to the increase of cases in Eivissa.

10 patients admitted to Can Misses

The number of people admitted for coronavirus rises in recent days and is the highest since the 17th

The increase in active cases is accompanied by an increase in the number of people hospitalised for covid -all of them at Can Misses Hospital-, to ten, although only one is being treated in the centre’s Intensive Care Unit, while nine have been admitted to the ward.

The number of mild or asymptomatic patients who do not require hospital care has risen to 186 in Ibiza, compared to 182 recorded on the island the day before, although Menorca exceeds the larger Pitiusa in this regard, after up to 70 positives were detected yesterday on the island, which is facing a rapid increase in cases due to the latest outbreaks.9e8c8e2d 3207 49a0 8fe4 aa638b08d46d 16 9 discover aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Incidence

Meanwhile  Formentera recorded no new cases and no change in its health situation. There are fifteen mild or asymptomatic cases on the island which are being monitored and treated over the phone by Primary Care professionals in the Pitiusa Health Area.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte